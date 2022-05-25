 
PHA new DG assumes charge

By Our Correspondent
May 25, 2022

LAHORE:Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Umar Jehangir has assumed the charge of his post here Tuesday. PHA officers and directors gave him full briefing regarding the ongoing work in the department. The DG instructed all the officers of the department to work together for the development of the City.

