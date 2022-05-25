Man hit to death by train

LAHORE:A 45-year-old man was killed when a train hit him near Ghalib Market, Gulberg on Tuesday. The man, yet to be identified, was crossing the railway line when he was hit by a train, resulting into his instant death. Body was shifted to the morgue by Edhi volunteers.
accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1,018 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 13 people died, whereas 1,057 were injured. Out of this 641 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 425 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.
