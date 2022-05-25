 
close
Wednesday May 25, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Karachi

Missing girl found in park

By Our Correspondent
May 25, 2022

The Sharah-e-Noor Jahan police on Tuesday recovered a 10-year-old missing girl who had gone missing from KDA Flats in Shadman Town earlier in the day. The girl was found in a public park of the area and later handed over to the family.

Comments