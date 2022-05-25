FBR steps up import vigilance

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of revenue’s Customs wing has stepped up enforcement at all International Airports across Pakistan to prevent smuggling of items which have recently been banned by the government to reduce import bill.
The government slapped ban on imports of luxury items by amending Import Policy Order, 2022.
“Round-the-clock vigilance at international terminals to prevent smuggling have already resulted in seizures of these items which were being brought in in the garb of bonafide passenger baggage,’ a statement said.
