Subsidised flour supply yet to be streamlined

LAHORE:Despite announcement made by the provincial government, supply of subsidised flour has yet to be streamlined.

The provincial Food Department has not been able to make arrangements for formal provision of subsidised wheat to flour mills. Hence, many flour mills expressed unwillingness to continue the supply of subsidised flour in the market. They claimed that indecisiveness on the part of provincial Food Department led to confusion in the market. The Punjab Chief Minister announced to sell 10 kg flour at Rs490 a few days back. However, the Directorate of Food has not yet given the go-ahead to the officials of the food department for the official release of wheat to the flour mills.