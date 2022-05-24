Over a dozen rickshaws gutted in Punjab Colony blaze

Over a dozen rickshaws were gutted in a blaze in the Punjab Colony area on Monday. Two fire tenders were dispatched to the scene to put out the fire. Fire brigade officials said that over one dozen rickshaws parked at an empty plot in Punjab Colony within the jurisdiction of the Frere police station were destroyed in the incident. They added that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained but it seemed that the fire first erupted due to a short circuit in one of the rickshaws and later spread all over the place.
In the Deep EndThe AAN Art Space & Museum is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Anushka Rustomji, Sara Khan,...
Robbers looted a man, depriving him of his mobile phone and other valuables, on near Qayyumabad roundabout Korangi...
Jafaria Disaster Management Cell , a non-governmental organisation, Founder Syed Zafar Abbas on Monday donated eight...
A milk seller was shot dead in Quaidabad on Monday. Rescuers transported the body of 22-year-old Tanvir, son of Tahir...
The Karachi police chief has directed his subordinates, especially investigating officers of criminal cases, to input...
The Special Investigation Unit on Monday claimed to have arrested several suspects involved in robberies and drug...
Comments