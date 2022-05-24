Over a dozen rickshaws gutted in Punjab Colony blaze

Over a dozen rickshaws were gutted in a blaze in the Punjab Colony area on Monday. Two fire tenders were dispatched to the scene to put out the fire. Fire brigade officials said that over one dozen rickshaws parked at an empty plot in Punjab Colony within the jurisdiction of the Frere police station were destroyed in the incident. They added that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained but it seemed that the fire first erupted due to a short circuit in one of the rickshaws and later spread all over the place.