Four alleged robbers, drug dealers arrested by SIU

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) on Monday claimed to have arrested several suspects involved in robberies and drug peddling.

The SIU chief, SSP Arif Aziz, said that a gang involved in robbing citizens leaving banks and ATM kiosks after withdrawing cash was busted. Two members of the gang were arrested after an encounter with the police in the Hub River Road area. The suspects were identified as Taj Muhammad alias Tajo alias Taji and Mumtaz Hussain and illegal arms were seized from them.

The suspects along other members of the gang were involved in looting people withdrawing cash from banks and ATMs.

The investigation against the suspects revealed that Mumtaz used to provide information from inside banks to other members of his gang, who would then rob the people coming out of banks with cash at gunpoint. During the initial interrogation, the men admitted to their involvement in robberies in various areas of the city.

Suspect Mumtaz had been also absconding in the case No. 9/2020 lodged under Section 353/324/34 of the PPC read with Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act at the Jauharabad police station.

Taj alias Taji was wanted in more than 15 cases and was previously arrested and jailed in cases registered at the Jauharabad, Ittehad Town, Orangi Town, Gulberg, Sharea Noor Jahan, Iqbal Market, Gadap and Gulshan Iqbal police stations. The cases pertain to robberies, police encounters and possession of illegal arms. Two pistols and a motorcycle were recovered from both suspects.

Besides, two drug dealers, identified as Javed Khan and Abid Khan, were arrested by the SIU police and 10 packets of hashish weighing over 11 kilograms were recovered from them. They were also involved in sale of cannabis in the city.

Robber killed

A suspected criminal was killed and his alleged accomplice arrested in an injured condition after an encounter with the police in the Sharifabad area on Monday.

Officials said the encounter took place near the Karimabad flyover within the limits of the Sharifabad police station. They said the police arrested two wounded street criminals and took them to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where doctors pronounced one of them dead.

The deceased was identified as Waqas, alias Mana, and the injured as Ahad. Citing the initial investigation, officials said that after committing crimes in Azizabad, the two men were wandering in Sharifabad with the intention to rob people.

They said that when the police tried to intercept them, the suspects opened fire on the law enforcers and tried to escape, but the police returned fire and wounded them. Officials said the police also seized weapons from the suspects.