Test drive for Orange Line to begin today

Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Monday directed the Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited (SIDCL) to start a test drive of the Orange Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project on Tuesday (today).

Meanwhile, another batch of 71 buses for the Peoples Bus Service reached the Karachi port on Monday night. Earlier this month, another 69 buses for the same service reached the port. Memon presided over meetings with the National Radio Transmission Company (NRTC) and SIDCL regarding the launch of the Sindh Peoples Intra-District Bus Service and Abdul Sattar Edhi Orange Line BRT.

The transport minister said both the projects were of public interest and the Sindh government wanted to launch both the projects as soon as possible to move ahead towards resolving the longstanding issue of public transport in the city.

“I have given the cut-off date for the Peoples Bus Service on June 1 and Orange Line on May 30,” he said adding that if any contractor or public officials violated the commitment, action would be taken against them in accordance with the law.

Memon directed the NRTC to start the construction of 14 bus stops on the route 1 of the Peoples Bus Service on Sharea Faisal today and complete them within four days in collaboration with the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation. He said the bus service would start operations on its route 1 by June 1. The Sindh government was ready to cover all the expenses for the project, including fuel, for 15 days, he explained.