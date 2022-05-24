Back in the ‘70s

This refers to the letter, ‘Memories of the past’ (May 23) by Shakir Lakhani. One cannot emphasize enough the fact – and just to put the record straight – that in 1971, the real power was in the hands of General Yahya and his colleagues. Power and responsibility go hand in hand. They used Zulfikar Ali Bhutto as an excuse; otherwise ZAB had a majority in only one of the five provinces in then Pakistan.

Even in Sindh, he had a thin majority. But he did not have veto power or any executive authority.

Shahid Ehsan Khalid

Lahore