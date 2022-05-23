Police getting ready to ‘resist’ long march in capital

ISLAMABAD: Police command of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have started chalking out strategies after the announcement of ‘Long March’ to the federal Capital by PTI Chairman Imran Khan, followed by sit-in for indefinite time; people responsible for maintaining law and order, told this correspondent when contacted.
“In the initial stage, leaves of the police personnel have been cancelled except in emergency cases,” an officer said, adding that top police officers visited the sensitive locations of the metropolis including the Red Zone which has already been ‘containerised’ and surrounded with barbed wires and the sensitive points’ entry from Rawalpindi or IJ Principal Road.
“However, the government will give the plan to resist the mob or to allow them to enter Islamabad peacefully and stage sit-in (dharna),” the officer maintained and added that it was prerogative of the government to call in the troops under Section 245 or paramilitary forces to assist the civil administration for maintenance of law and order.
However, the government has not yet released any order as how to behave with the ‘marchers’ but the police sources claimed that the police were all set to counter any attempt to disturb peace.
