CITY PULSE

In the Deep End

The AAN Art Space & Museum is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Anushka Rustomji, Sara Khan, Suleman Khilji and Syed Hussain. Titled ‘In the Deep End’, the show will run at the gallery until June 11. Call 0300-3618501 for more information.

The Mystical Bloom

ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ambreen Hameed. Titled ‘The Mystical Bloom’, the show will run at the gallery from May 24 to June 4. Call 0345-2245690 for more information.

Traversing of a Lost Mind

ArtOne62 is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Makhdoom Sadiq Khan. Titled ‘Traversing of a Lost Mind’, the show will will end today. Call 0302-8293492 for more information.

Conversations with my Father

The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is holding a book launch for Moneeza Hashmi’s ‘Conversations with my Father: Forty Years on, a Daughter Responds’ at 6pm on May 27. Zehra Nigah, Salima Hashmi, Mehtab Akbar Rashdi, Ghazi Salahuddin, Arshad Mehmud and the author will hold a panel discussion, while Fawad Khan will recite Faiz Ahmad Faiz’s poetry. Call 0332-8223366 for more information.

The Protean Place

The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Afiya Asif, Aisar Abbas, Aliza Ghaffar, Amna Sadiq Feroz, Ariba Akhlaque, Aswad Anees, Bilal Jabbar, Bushra Malik, Hafsa Moin, Inshal Tahir, Mashaal Amjad, Saad Qazi, Sumbal Baloch, Syeda Huda Tirmizi and Umaina Khan. Titled ‘The Protean Place’, the IVS Alumni Show 2022 will run at the gallery until May 25. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Scenic Route

The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Albert Sheldon Pennoyer, Anna Molka Ahmed, Carlo Tay, CW Jefferys, Ghulam Mustafa, Ghulam Rasul, Lawrence Arthur Colley Panton, Maahdi, Mubarak Husain, Muriel Yvonne McRoquee Hausser, Peti, RM Taylor, Ross Nelwig, Thomas G Greene, U Moe Htat Kyaw, Wahab Jaffer and Zaman Baloch. Titled ‘Scenic Route’, the show will run at the gallery until June 6. Call 0345-7787663 for more information.

Ullu Aur Billi

The National Academy of Performing Arts is staging a play titled ‘Ullu Aur Billi’ at 8pm from May 27 to May 29. An adaption of Bill Manhoff’s ‘The Owl and the Pussycat’, the play is directed by Ansaar Mahar, and stars Hani Taha and Syed Qasim Shah. Call 0300-0899906 for more information.