ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has started preparations to hold next general elections at the end of October or start of November.

According to sources, the constituencies are being made across the country in accordance with the census of 2017 and the constituencies committees will accomplish primary constituencies till May 24.

The list of preliminary constituencies will be published on May 28. The objections to these constituencies will be submitted from 29th of May to 28th of June.

The work on making constituencies across country will be accomplished till August 3 and final list will be published on same day. The ECP has set up display centre for publication of final electoral lists in this regard.