Health matters

Pakistan faces a list of problems including growing insecurity, terrorism, economical problems, political uncertainty and unemployment. These issues have a direct impact on the people’s mental health. In Pakistan, the mean overall prevalence of anxiety and depression is 45.5 per cent in women and 21.7 per cent in men. The link between anxiety disorders and the abovementioned factors cannot be ignored and needs to be evaluated. There is a need to develop a policy on tackling anxiety and depressive disorders.
In Pakistan, the health budget is 3.9 per cent of the GDP, and the mental health budget is 0.4 per cent of the health budget. The government should give special attention to this issue and increase its budget so that people can get affordable treatment. It is also necessary to create awareness among people about mental health issues.
Duaa Fatima
Karachi
