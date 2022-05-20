Khursheed Shah (Left) and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Photo: The News/File

KARACHI: The PMLN-led government’s allies — PPP and MQM — believe the government needs to complete its term to take hard decisions for country’s economy.

They said they support the hard decisions this government takes to tackle the economic crisis.

Speaking in Geo News programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath, they ruled out any benefit if a caretaker government is installed now for early elections.

PPP leader Khurshid Shah said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif enjoys complete mandate to take difficult decisions to save the country, adding, “If we don’t take difficult decisions, it will harm the country.”

He said the government should move towards elections after introducing electoral reforms in September or October. Shah said calling elections now and installing a caretaker setup would turn the country into Sri Lanka.



Shahzeb Khanzada’s query that if the PM is too weak to take difficult decisions, Shah lamented that how can a government take decisions with tied hands. Speaking in the programme, MQM’s Faisal Sabzwari said improving the state of economy requires consistency for over a year. It’s a question of national security, and right and timely decisions are needed, adding the MQM is ready to pay the cost of hard decisions for the country.

He opposed installing a caretaker setup now, saying its decisions would have no credibility in the eyes of the international institution from where the country takes loans.

Speaking in the programme, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the crisis calls for support from all quarters. He said it should be understood that the difficult decisions in this unusual crisis need support by the establishment, all political leaders, all chief ministers, the president.

Therefore, he said, the national security committee should meet to take stock of the situation and share the ownership of the decisions needed in this situation. If the stakeholders do not want to own the difficult decisions in a situation that is not created by this government, the government should quit.

Speaking in a Geo News programme, PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira asked why should the government announce elections and would not the new government have to carry this burden?