Friday May 20, 2022
Newspost

Bitter truth

May 20, 2022

In his public speeches, Imran Khan continues to reiterate that his government has been toppled by various mafias. He needs to understand that the fall of his government is a result of his team’s poor performance during the last four years.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

