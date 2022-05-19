‘Solution to differences through dialogue only’

Islamabad : Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said on Wednesday the solution to differences is dialogue not the guns.

"Scientific research is needed to get rid of terrorism and extremism," he told a two-day International Islamic Conference on Peace organized by the Islamic Research Institute (IRI) of the International Islamic University (IIU).

The minister said the widespread access to social media has allowed extremist elements to propagate negative attitudes. He said wars are now fought on a hybrid level. He said that the main weapon of hybrid war is propaganda of hatred.

"A few elements are attempting to pollute the minds of the people by disseminating lies."

Ahsan Iqbal stressed upon the need of the establishment of institutions to curb the uncertainty caused by negative elements.

Talking about the issues of peaceful coexistence in India, he said that the identity of Muslims and Islamic values were at stake in India as Indian government was supporting prejudice against Muslims.

He also said that in this globalised era, a conflict or an act of hatred, engulfs the whole world. He opined that effects of the conflict are global, as exemplified by the Russia-Ukraine war. He said that peace and justice are the guarantors of social development and prosperity.

The minister said without empathy it is not possible to resolve conflicts and extremism. He said that misguided people have hijacked the narrative of Islam, in order to protect the identity of the Islamic world we have to formulate our own narratives. Ahsan Iqbal further said that humanity is suffering from extremism all over the world. Appreciating the role of Islamic University in promoting peace, he said that we are working together with Islamic University for the promotion of peace. Ahsan Iqbal said that the religion of Islam has immense sanctity of human life.

Addressing the conference on the occasion, Rector of the IIU, Dr. Masoom Yasinzai said that the conference would be a source of preparing a roadmap for future peace strategy. He said that the graduates of Islamic University are holding prominent positions all over the world and are spreading the message of peace of the university.

Addressing the conference, IIU President Dr. Hathal Homoud Al-Otaibi said Islam promoted peace and peaceful coexistence.

Dr. Hathal said the newly formed five-year strategic plan of the university would open new avenues for development and quality education, while improving the real quality of education was the top priority of university management.