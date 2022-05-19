Two robbers held

PESHAWAR: The Pakistani Taliban on Tuesday confirmed peace talks with the government and extension of ceasefire till...
MANSEHRA: The Aawaz district forum on Wednesday demanded the government to address the security issue of the...
PESHAWAR: The Revenue Mobilization for Investment and Trade programme held a two-day seminar on trade facilitation at...
TIMERGARA: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday inaugurated a number of development projects in the Lower Dir...
KHAR: The businessmen, students and general public on Wednesday staged a protest against non-availability of internet...
JAMRUD: People have expressed concern at the recent transfers of cops between Peshawar and Khyber districts and said...
Comments