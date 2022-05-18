Hasnain’s bowling action undergoes testing again

LAHORE: The PCB has again done the Bio-Mechanical test of fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain.

The PCB will contact the International Cricket Council (ICC) on the report of Muhammad Hasnain's bowling test.

In Muhammad Hasnain's first biomechanical test, as per sources, the elbow of the arm was found to be within 15 degrees. According to sources, the action of Pakistani fast bowler has also been modeled.

The 22-year-old's bowling action was found illegal on February 4 after umpires in Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) reported. He underwent a test at the ICC's accredited testing centre in Lahore on January 21.

The report stated that his elbow extension for his good length delivery, full-length delivery, slow bouncer and bouncer exceeded the 15-degree limits.

According to sources, the modification of Hasnain's bowling action has been completed under the supervision of Umar Rasheed at the National High Performance Center (NHPC).

The tests at a local laboratory also found that the elbow of his arm was within the legal range of 15-degree limits. After complete satisfaction, the PCB will now formally request a review from the ICC.

The world's governing body will send Hasnain to a recognised laboratory for a test. He will be allowed to play international cricket if clearance is obtained.