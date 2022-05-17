Young singers mesmerise audience at Hindko Music Gala





PESHAWAR: Young singers mesmerized the audience at the “Hindko Music Gala” arranged as part of the talent-hunt programme for budding performers, said organizers on Monday.

The Gandhara Hindko Board and Directorate of Culture, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had jointly organised the event at the lone Cultural Centre of the Nishtar Hall.

Famous TV anchors and artistes Mohsin Ali Shah aka Shah Jee and Nouman Rauf and radio broadcaster Tahira Riffat moderated the programme while Ustad Saeed Paras, Ahmad Nadeem Awan and young artiste Zeeshan Ghaznavi performed as judges.

Professor Dr Adnan Gul, Senior Vice-Chairman of Gandhara Hindko Board, was the chief guest at the event.

Besides male and female participants, the gala was also attended by Gandhara Hindko Board general secretary Muhammad Ziauddin, executive members Wasim Shahid and Sikandar Hayat Sikandar, Gandhara Hindko Academy Director Dr Muhammad Adil, Dr Khadim Ibrahim, Noor Hussain Noori, Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti and admins of various groups of social media. Over 20 young Hindko singers participated in the music competitions.