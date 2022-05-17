Eight held with narcotics

SARGODHA: Police claimed on Monday to have arrested eight accused and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession. The teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested Zafar, Waqas, Farooq, Waheed, Ghaffar, Ramzan, Faizan and Awais and recovered 1.2kg hashish, 110 litres liquor and three pistols from them. Cases have been registered against the accused.