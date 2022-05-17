Darren Gough to supervise Qalandars trials today

LAHORE: Former English fast bowler and Managing Director of Yorkshire Darren Gough has joined Lahore Qalandars’ players development programme.

Qalandars’ CEO Atif Rana, COO Sameen Rana and Director cricket operations Aqib Javed welcomed Gough at their office located here at Qalandars High-Performance Center (QHPC). Gough will lead the trials which are scheduled on Tuesday (today) here at QHPC. He will be accompanied by Yorkshire’s bowling coach Kabir Ali, and pathway manager Azharullah. The trials will be held from 9am to 6pm.