Darren Gough to supervise Qalandars trials today

LAHORE: Former English fast bowler and Managing Director of Yorkshire Darren Gough has joined Lahore Qalandars’ players development programme.
Qalandars’ CEO Atif Rana, COO Sameen Rana and Director cricket operations Aqib Javed welcomed Gough at their office located here at Qalandars High-Performance Center (QHPC). Gough will lead the trials which are scheduled on Tuesday (today) here at QHPC. He will be accompanied by Yorkshire’s bowling coach Kabir Ali, and pathway manager Azharullah. The trials will be held from 9am to 6pm.
PARIS: Novak Djokovic extended his record at the top of the ATP rankings to 370 weeks on Monday while Rafael Nadal...
KARACHI: Asif Chandio, Amir Mumtaz, Ahsan Zawar, Saad, M Arshad, M Ali, and Mustafa Ali moved into the second round of...
LONDON: The Premier League title, a place in next season’s Champions League and the battle for survival are all...
LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation has finalised a 10-member squad for the five-a-side tournament scheduled to be...
LONDON: Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool were assessing the fitness of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk as they prepare...
TULSA, United States: Tiger Woods practised at Southern Hills ahead of the PGA Championship on Sunday, where he said...
Comments