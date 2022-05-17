Affordable education

The relationship between students and universities is, unfortunately, that of businesses and customers. The more students pay, the better education they receive. The country’s education system has become a money-making sector. As a result, only privileged students can afford high-quality higher education. Many talented students abandon their education after graduating from secondary schools.
University education has become a luxury. Pakistan has the world’s second highest number of out-of-school children. The reason for this alarmingly high number is that many parents are unable to afford their children’s school fees. The government must pay attention to this problem and take steps to make education affordable for all.
Rimsha Shafi-ur-Rehman
Karachi
