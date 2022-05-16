‘NAB respects role of businesspeople in national development’

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has said that the organisation always believes in zero corruption and 100pc development.

In a statement, he said, “The NAB respects the role of the business community in development and prosperity of the country, adding that he had not only met with different delegations of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Lahore and Islamabad cambers, Flour Mills Association, Cotton Ginners Association, Gwadar Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the last more than 4 years besides referring cases of income

tax, sales tax and under-invoicing to the FBR so that the cases could be disposed of in accordance with the law.

He said that NAB had set up a special desk in Islamabad for resolving the complaints of the business community under the supervision of a director. “The business community leaders lauded the efforts made by the NAB for resolving their issues. Reputable national and international organisations have lauded excellent performance of the NAB. Some 59pc people expressed their confidence in the NAB according to Gillani and Gallup survey," he said.

He said there had been 1,237 corruption references of Rs 1,335 billion under trial in various accountability courts. During the tenure of the incumbent management, the NAB has recovered Rs 584 billion directly or indirectly from corrupt elements. Also various accountability courts convicted record 1,405 culprits due to the vigorous prosecution of the NAB," he said.

He said the NAB was determined to curbing corruption and money laundering, looting people at large, having assets beyond means, illegal housing societies and Madaraba scandals. "The NAB has recovered Rs 40 billion from illegal housing societies which were returned to affectees," he said, adding the NAB has no affiliation with any individual, group or party but only with the state of Pakistan.