When he was the prime minister, Imran Khan said that he would be more dangerous on the streets than in power if removed from his office through a no-confidence motion. Immediately after his removal, Khan held several rallies in major cities. Despite the economic problems he created in the country, he still enjoys large support. However, the confrontation between the government and Imran Khan is taking an ugly direction that can lead to further destabilization. The political fight between the elites of Pakistan is hurting the poor. We do not see any fights over economic policies or how the political parties will bring out the country from rising inflation and the debt crisis. None of the political parties has pragmatic programmes for uplifting the poor’s economic status.

All we see is that the fight between the government and Khan is getting personal. It is clearly known now that political parties fight for their own survival and power, not for the people who will continue to suffer crisis after crisis unless they stand for their rights and create a third alternative.

Anwar Sayab Khan

Bannu