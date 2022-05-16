Sri Lanka lifts curfew

Colombo: Sri Lankan authorities lifted a nationwide curfew Sunday for an important Buddhist festival, but celebrations were muted as the island nation’s new premier struggled to find his footing and tackle a worsening economic crisis.
A countrywide stay-home order has been in place for most of the week after mob violence left nine dead and over 225 wounded, sparked by attacks on peaceful demonstrators by government loyalists. Protesters across the Buddhist-majority nation have for weeks demanded the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over Sri Lanka’s worst-ever economic crisis.
Tehran: Iran is considering the possibility of exporting gas to Europe, an oil ministry official said on Sunday...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: A Palestinian died on Sunday from wounds inflicted by Israeli forces two days ago in the flashpoint...
Harare: Zimbabwe denied on Sunday that it harboured "most wanted" Rwandan genocide-accused fugitive Protais Mpiranya,...
Turin, Italy: Ukraine won the Eurovision Song Contest on Sunday with an infectious hip-hop folk melody, boosting...
Algiers: An Algerian military officer and close ally of the former army chief has been sentenced to death over charges...
Sydney: Australia’s conservative prime minister sounded the gun on the last lap of a bitterly-fought election...
