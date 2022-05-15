Loadshedding, water shortage perturb residents

Islamabad : A severe heatwave followed by unscheduled loadshedding and water shortage here in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad with temperatures reaching up to 43 degrees Celsius on Saturday is troubling the residents.

The scorching heat has also led to a reduction in traffic on roads, leaving markets deserted with people preferring to shop in the evening. People traveling on motorcycles and public transport are also facing a tough time here in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The school-going children as well as daily wagers have also complained of nose bleeding because of the blistering heat wave.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned that most parts of the country including Rawalpindi and Islamabad are likely to remain in the grip of heatwave during next week. However, slight relief is expected in most parts of the country including Rawalpindi and Islamabad from 14th to 17th May 2022 which will be mainly due to dust storms/gusty winds and rain-thunderstorm at scattered places in most parts of the country. The day temperatures are again likely to rise from 18th May 2022, the PMD predicted.

The PMD has also issued a warning that prevailing hot and dry weather may cause water stress on water reservoirs, crops, vegetables and orchards. The high temperature may increase energy and water demand. High temperature may cause ‘heat stroke’. Senior citizens and children are more vulnerable.

The local administrations of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have advised the general public to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sun and take precautionary measures. The farmers are advised to manage crop water accordingly. Special care should be taken for the needs of livestock and pets. Judicious use of water is requested in all aspects of life.

On the other hand, the heat-stricken people of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are not only facing severe weather but unscheduled loadshedding and water crisis.

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) is observing 4 to 6 hours of unscheduled loadshedding in sweltering weather. The population of urban areas is facing 4 to 6 hours of power outages and people of rural areas face 6 to 10 hours of unscheduled loadshedding.

Maximum water filtration plants here in the city and cantonment board localities have been without water because of unscheduled loadshedding.

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Raja Shaukat Mehmood told ‘The News’ that we are facing difficulties in supplying water due to the absence of light.

In most areas, people have found a way of beating the heat by jumping into cool waters of nullahs. Hundreds of people, frustrated with the heat and load-shedding, were sitting at the side of the watering places with their feet dipped in the water here in Shadra, Shah Allah Ditta and Soan canal.