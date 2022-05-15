HMC launches healthcare and hospital management course

PESHAWAR: The Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar HMC) on Saturday started a three-month course in Healthcare and Hospital Management Course in which 26 healthcare professionals would be trained in the field of patient care and hospital management.

In collaboration with Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI), Hayatabad, Peshawar, it is the first batch getting trained in patient care and hospital management.

Nursing Director HMC Awal Khan said that well-known medical and hospital management experts from HMC and other hospitals in the country have been engaged to impart training sessions.

With respect to the importance of the training, the nursing director was of the view that the course is designed to enable the participants for the international level certification and accreditation.