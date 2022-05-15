Guardiola slams former United stars

LONDON: Pep Guardiola has hit back at former Manchester United stars Patrice Evra and Dimitar Berbatov for criticising the character of his Manchester City side after their painful Champions League exit.

Guardiola was infuriated by comments from the two players after City’s defeat over two legs against Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the competition.

City conceded twice in the final minutes and eventually lost 6-5 on aggregate after the tie went to extra-time.

Evra said Guardiola’s side lacked personality and leaders, while Berbatov questioned their concentration and focus.

City have responded in devastating fashion by scoring 10 goals in two games to move to the brink of a fourth Premier League title in five seasons.

Guardiola, who was also frustrated by recent criticism from former Real Madrid midfielder Clarence Seedorf, was scathing in his response to the doubters.

For ammunition the City boss referred to his Barcelona team, which outplayed United in the 2009 and 2011 Champions League finals.

Both Evra and Berbatov featured for United in 2009, while Evra was in the side that lost again two years later.

“Special former players like Berbatov, Seedorf and Evra, and these types of people, weren’t there,” Guardiola said on Friday.

“I’ve played against them, and I didn’t see this kind of personality when we destroyed United in the Champions League final.

“You cannot have personality because you concede two goals in one minute after you have had chances to score?

“Sometimes, football is like this and it just happens. We cannot control many things but when you always arrive in the last stages for four or five years, this is incredible.