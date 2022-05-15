‘British Council to train teachers’

British Council Director Education Dr Nishat Riaz held a meeting with Sindh Minister for Education and Culture Syed Sardar Ali Shah at his office and discussed bilateral relations and issues of common interest, a statement said on Saturday.

Shah will participate in the World Education Forum to be held in London from May 21 to May 28. In this regard, he briefed the British Council director education about the state of education in the province.

Shah told her that recently the education department not only worked on making major overhauls in educational policies but also many structural reforms had been introduced, including the closing of non-viable schools and recruitment of around 50,000 teachers.

Also, the department had completed work to bring about recruitment and curriculum reforms, he said.

The School Education and Literacy Department could work with the British Council on English subjects under Cambridge and Oxford.

They agreed that teachers for English subjects would be trained by the British Council to achieve better results in English learning at public schools.