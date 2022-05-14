 
Saturday May 14, 2022
Peshawar

Plantation campaign ends

By Bureau report
May 14, 2022

PESHAWAR: Tree plantation campaign concluded at 40 schools of boys and girls in Kurram tribal district here on Friday.

Speaking to journalists, Assistant District Education Officer and focal person for Unicef Saima Waris said that the plantation campaign was conducted by the Directorate of Elementary and Secondary Education and Unicef while the saplings had been provided by the forest department.

