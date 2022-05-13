CM inaugurates more projects in Swat

MINGORA: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday inaugurated three-newly completed development projects, including new building of Tehsil Complex, Girls Degree College Kharizai and Burn and Trauma Centre at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Matta.

The chief minister also performed ground-breaking of various development projects, which include construction of the campuses for Agriculture University Swat and University of Engineering and Technology, Rural Health Centre Chuprial, upgradation of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, new building of Matta Police Station, Matta Gravity Water Supply Scheme, Tehsil Playground Matta, Family Water Park Matta, Rehabilitation of 57 Km long Shamozai Chowk to Bagh Dheri road, widening and rehabilitation of 10 Km long Baryam Chowk to Wanai road, rehabilitation of 23 Km Long Matta Fazal Banda road, construction of Chaprial bypass road, construction of Fazal Banda to Jargoo Waterfall Road, Polytechnic Institute, Degree College Venai and construction of 132 KV Matta Gridstation.

Addressing a public gathering and talking media persons, the chief minister said that he would lead the ‘independence march’ and millions of people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would reach Islamabad.

He thanked the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for staging a protest on the call of their leader Imran Khan. “The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have always stood by Imran Khan and they will also play a leading role in the movement for real freedom of the country,” he added.

Mahmood Khan said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had rejected the imported government and decided to support Imran Khan for the sake of the country. He made it clear that the purpose of his visit to Swat was also to invite the people to participate in the proposed independence march.

Talking about the current wave of inflation, the chief minister said: “If the imported prime minister deposits the amount obtained through money laundering in the national treasury, then everything in the country will become cheaper.”

He said that Shehbaz Sharif should take care of the people of Punjab. “We have already extended free healthcare facilities to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said, adding that Shehbaz Sharif should complete the health card programme, which was started by the PTI government, in Punjab.

“If the imported rulers really care about the poor people, then they should continue the Ehsaas programme launched by the PTI government,” he added. Mahmood Khan announced that the ground-breaking of Swat Motorway Phase-II would be performed next week whereas the foundation stone of Dir Motorway would be laid within the next two months.

He lamented that the ministers of the incumbent imported government were trying to take credit for the development projects initiated by the PTI government. “But we will not let them to do so under any circumstances,” he added.

The chief minister claimed that the imported government had withheld the last tranche of development funds of Khyber Pakhtun-khwa, adding, the Punjab government was also restricting the supply of wheat and flour to the province.

“Efforts are also being made to exclude development projects of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from PSDP,” he said, adding he would go to any extent for the rights of the province. Later, addressing the Matta Bar Association, the chief minister said that whatever happened in the country was very much clear for everyone; an elected government was removed through an external conspiracy.

He asked the lawyer community to support the movement for real independence of the nation. Mahmood Khan said that Imran Khan was the only fearless and sincere leader of this nation and it was time for the whole nation to support him for the sake of our coming generations.