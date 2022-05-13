Sharjeel promises more buses as imported vehicles taken off ship

After the complete fleet of the Orange Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and 49 buses of the People's Bus Service arrived at the Karachi port on Wednesday night, they were offloaded on Thursday.

Sindh Transport and Information Minister Sharjeel Memon visited the port to witness the offloading process of buses. Talking there, he explained that by June 20, the complete fleet of the People’s Bus Service would likely have arrived from China.

Memon was accompanied by Labour Minister Saeed Ghani, Transport Secretary Abdul Haleem Shaikh, Sindh Mass Transit Authority Managing Director Captain (retd) Altaf Hussain Sario, National Transmission Company Project Director Sohaib Shafiq and others.

The transport minister congratulated the people of Karachi on the arrival of the fleet. He said that the buses had started to arrive in Karachi under an initiative of the Sindh government. He also announced that the intra-city People's Bus Service would be launched soon. As for the Orange Line BRT, he said its operations would kick off as soon as the civil work of the BRT track was completed.

Memon said the government would soon resolve the longstanding issue of public transport of Karachi. He added that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had been taking special interest in the transport projects. “The number of buses will increase to thousands,” he promised.