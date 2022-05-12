When the PTI government was in power, it used to explain to people the mechanism behind pricing in Pakistan and said that higher petrol prices were inevitable. The coalition government should use the same strategy and introduce a hike in petrol prices. Providing subsidies on petrol is not an economically wise decision and will drain the already scarce resources of the country.

The government’s job is to ensure that the country has a good public transportation system. We need more buses and trains, not subsidies, to meet our travelling needs. The PTI, which claims to put national interests above everything else, should support the incumbent government and encourage it to increase the prices logically.

Irfan Hussain

Karachi