In April, Karachi University (KU) witnessed the worst terror attack when a woman suicide bomber attacked a van carrying Chinese teachers. The university administration has now taken several steps to improve security. A couple of days back, KU officials visited all the entrance gates of the university and checked the ID cards of students entering the university. These officials are supposed to take strategic decisions in the best interest of the varsity. But they have totally disregarded the inconvenience being caused to students.

The vicious act on the Chinese is condemnable, but punishing the existing students by stopping them for hours at the university gate in the name of security check under the scorching sun is equally condemnable and unjustified.

M Shamail Anwar

Karachi