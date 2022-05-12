Myanmar junta charges central bank governor with corruption

YANGON: Myanmar’s junta has charged a former central bank deputy governor with corruption, state media reported on Wednesday, the latest figure close to Aung San Suu Kyi’s ousted government to be prosecuted by the military. Trained in the US and Britain, Bo Bo Nge was appointed in 2017 as liberalisation swept the Southeast Asian nation after the former junta relaxed its grip on power.
