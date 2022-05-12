15 killed in truck-van collision in Jamshoro

HYDERABAD: Fifteen people died Wednesday and 10 others were left injured after a truck and van collided on the Indus Highway in the Jamshoro district of Sindh, the senior superintendent of police said.

The initial death toll was 13, but later, two injured people — who along with other victims were shifted to a nearby hospital — succumbed to their wounds, the SSP said, as he mentioned that the victims belonged to Kandiaro, Geo TV reported.

The incident occurred when a speedy truck hit the van near Jamshoro's Manjhand area, the SSP added. Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah expressed grief and directed the commissioner, deputy commissioner, and SSP Hyderabad to help the victims. The chief minister said arrangements should be made to send the bodies of the deceased to their respective areas. "I should be kept updated about the relief work in this regard," he told the officials.