TTP extends truce to hold peace talks

PESHAWAR: Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has extended a ceasefire with the government in order to hold peace talks, two militant sources told AFP on Wednesday.

Two militant sources told AFP that a TTP ceasefire agreed for the Eidul Fitr has now been extended until May 16. A TTP letter outlining the truce, seen by AFP, tells fighters "not to violate the decision taken by the central command".

Both sources said a team of Pakistani mediators has travelled to Afghanistan to meet the TTP leadership for talks facilitated by the Afghan Taliban. Pakistan has not yet commented on the matter.