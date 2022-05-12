PU, Canadian varsity join hands for social work

LAHORE:Punjab University and University of Calgary, Canada will jointly work in the field of social work under Transforming the Field Education Landscape (TFEL): Intersections of Research and Practice in the Canadian Social Work Field Education Project.

The international collaboration has been made possible due to the special efforts of PU Department of Social Work’s Chairperson Prof Dr Syeda Mehnaz Hassan and Prof Dr Julie Drolet, Professor and TFEL Project Director, faculty of Social Work, University of Calgary.

Giving details of the project, Prof Dr Syeda Mehnaz Hassan has said that TFEL is a partnership project that aims at better preparing the next generation of social workers in Canada by creating training and mentoring opportunities for students, developing and mobilising innovative and promising field education practices, and improving the integration of research and practice in field education.

She said that with funding from a Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada's (SSHRC) Partnership Grant, the TFEL partnership (2019-2024) is focused on creating new training and mentorship opportunities for social work students.

PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad has lauded Prof Dr Syeda Mehnaz Hassan on this achievement. Roll number slips uploaded: Punjab University Examinations Department has uploaded roll number slips of LLB (3 years) & LLB (5 years) and MA/MSc Part-I & Part-II supplementary examination 2021 on Punjab University’s website.

According to details, the roll number slips of regular students of Affiliated Colleges have been sent via email on college email addresses while PU’s Law College, Jhelum and Gujranwala campuses’ and private students can directly access/print their roll number slips from university website www.pu.edu.pk. The exam will commence from May 18, 2022.