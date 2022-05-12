5 prosecutors suspended over absence

LAHORE:Secretary Prosecution Nadeem Sarwar paid a surprise visit to prosecution office Model Town here on Wednesday and suspended five prosecutors for being absent from duty.
The suspended prosecutors included Kiran Naheed, Amina Tariq, Beenish Zahra, Farah Faiz and Shehryar. Secretary Prosecution Nadeem Sarwar expressed displeasure over tampering with bio-matric machine and directed an inquiry. He directed finalising the inquiry report within a week.
During the inspection, the secretary prosecution directed the officers concerned to maintain the record on daily basis besides ensuring uploading of court decisions under the case flow management system. He said those not improving their performance within two weeks would be transferred outside Lahore. No leniency would be tolerated for provision of speedy justice and delinquents would have to face disciplinary action, he warned. Deputy Secretary Asmat Ullah Hinjra was also present on the occasion.
