Outlaws held

Islamabad: The Islamabad police have arrested 21 outlaws including four drug peddlers, gamblers, and liquor sellers from different areas of the city, and recovered 2,770 grams of hashish, 610-gram heroin, 50 litres of liquor, and weapons with ammunition during the last 48 hours, the police spokesman said.

He said that Inspector General of Police (Islamabad) Muhammad Ahsan Younas had ordered a crackdown against criminals including those involved in drug peddling and looting people. Following these orders, SSP (Operations) Faisal Kamran directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb crime in the city.

According to the details, Nilore police teams have apprehended three accused namely Ali Raza, Abid, and Kaleem Ullah, and recovered 1450 gram hashish, one 12 bore repeater and one 8mm pistol from their possession. Likewise, PS Secretariat police arrested two drug peddlers namely Jannat Gul and Usman and recovered 610 gram of heroin from their possession. Lohi Bher police arrested accused Hussain Arif and recovered 50 litres of liquor from his possession.

Moreover, Margala police arrested two accused namely Usman Ahmed and Aftab Ahmed, and recovered one SMG from their possession. Industrial Area police arrested two accused involved in criminal activities namely Mohabbat Khan and Muhammad Danish and recovered 1320 gram hashish and one 30 bore pistol from their possession.