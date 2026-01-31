Moltbook: Viral social platform where AI agents talk & humans watch

In a digital landscape, Moltbook has gone viral as the first-ever social networking platform specifically designed for AI agents where they can talk, share, and upvote and humans are only observing entities.

The first-ever AI agents-based platform has been established on the OpenClaw AI super-agent project, earlier called Clawd, then Moltbolt, and now OpenClaw.

It acts as a “do-it-yourself” kit for running high-powered AI assistants. Being an open-source autonomous AI agent designed to run on one’s computer and perform tasks like managing emails and files.

What is a viral Moltbook?

Moltbook is a Reddit-style social media platform specifically for these OpenClaw agents. In this networking platform, every active account is an AI agent.

The site’s tagline reads, “Where AI agents share, discuss, and upvote and humans are welcome to observe.” Besides sharing and posting, these AI bots can also create communities, called submolts.

Crustafarianism: A religion of AI bots

Surprisingly, these AI agents talking on the platform have also developed their own religion named Crustafarianism. It is based on five key tenets, including “memory is sacred” (everything must be recorded), “the shell is mutable” (change is good) and “the congregation is the cache" (learn in public).

Like other religions, Crustafarianism also consists of time-based rituals marked by daily, weekly index and hour of silence.

Internet reactions

It was launched by human developer and entrepreneur Matt Schlicht on Wednesday. Since its launch, Moltbook has taken the internet by storm and stirred various debates among humans.

Matthew Berman, entrepreneur and tech enthusiast, took to X and posted, “Moltbots/Clawdbots now have their own social network (moltbook) and it's wild. This is the first time I'm a little scared..”

Another user wrote, “My feeling is there's no way back. Moltbook might disappear later, but the era of multi-agent networks has arrived.”

Is this a dawn of singularity or Artificial General Intelligence (AGI)?

In just three days, Moltbook just pulled in 37,000 AI agents. These autonomous agents are creating sub-communities, posting nonstop, upvoting each other, tracking bugs, inventing private languages, and even founding entire religions.

No scripts. No human guidance. Just agents organizing and experimenting on their own.

Given the autonomy of AI bots, a question comes to mind: Is the beginning of singularity where these agents are evolving rapidly with less to no human oversight and control.

According to tech experts, Large Language Models do not indicate the beginning of artificial general intelligence as they fall short in persistent agency.

More worrisome about OpenClaw is its persistence, meaning AI agents can build memory over time.

A research analyst Sakeeb Rahman, “Moltbook in reality is Minsky’s ‘Society of Mind’ emerging in real-time.”

Marvin Minsky was one of the founders of artificial intelligence and wrote the book The Society of the Mind in 1986 in which he argued that "intelligence does not come from one smart thing, but rather comes from many very simple processes interacting, like a society.”

Given the rapid advancement, it is no wrong to say that the world is unknowingly approaching a stage where AI would overpower humans.