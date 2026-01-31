Hip-hop pioneer Michael '5000' Watts breathes his last at 52

Michael “5000” Watts, a founder of the Swishahouse record label, has passed away at the age of 52.

As per Fox, the legendary Houston rapper breathed his last at Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands on Friday, January 30, surrounded by his loved ones.

Earlier this week, Michael was hospitalized due to “tremendous health issues."

Michael's family and Swishahouse Records also confirmed the death of the DJ on social media.

As per the musician's family, the hip-hop pioneer "developed a fatal heart rhythm called torsades de Pointes, causing a sudden cardiac death."

"We truly appreciate the love shown to Michael throughout his career, and we ask for continued prayers as we navigate through this very hard journey," they stated.

Michael's record label, Swishahouse, also paid a heartfelt homage to the rapper.

"Michael ‘5000’ Watts was more than a founder, he was a movement. Beyond the music, Michael Watts was a mentor, a cultural curator, and a builder of opportunity," the record's statement read. "He believed in ownership, creativity, and the power of storytelling through sound.

For those unversed, Michael founded the record label Swishahouse in 1997 with his business partner, G-Dash.