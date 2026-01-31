Australian Open 2026: Harrison, Skupski win men’s doubles title

Christian Harrison of the United States and Britain’s Neal Skupski won the Australian Open men’s doubles title on Saturday in their very first Grand Slam tournament as a team.

Both players defeated the Australian pair, Jason Kubler and Marc Polmans with a score of 7-6 and 6-4.

The victory marks the first Grand Slam title for Christian Harrison. Neal Skupski has won four major titles before in doubles and mixed doubles. This was his first win away from the Wimbledon courts.

Despite the roof being closed at Rod Laver Arena due to rain, the match started at a rapid pace and the Skupski-Harrison duo managed to clinch the victory in straight sets.

In a post-match interview, 31-year-old Harrison said, "It was not easy out there today.”

Harrison’s older brother also won French Open men's doubles in 2017.

The 36-year-old Skupski, a Wimbledon doubles winner in 2023, said: "Some tough moments but I knew your experience would pay off. It was fun to battle this match together.”

Harrison and Skupski joined as a team for the first time in Adelaide where both players reached the semi-finals.