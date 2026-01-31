Princess Diana's brother reacts to sad news
Princess Diana's brother said, "She was utterly delightful - and so modest"
Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer has expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of Catherine O'Hara.
According to a report by the BBC, Catherine O'Hara, the comedic actress best known for her starring roles in the Home Alone and Beetlejuice films, as well as her Emmy-winning turn in Schitt's Creek, has died aged 71.
Sharing the BBC report on its X, formerly Twitter handle, Prince William and Harry’s uncle tweeted: “This is so sad.”
He further said, “One of my favourite actors. ‘Best In Show’ and ‘Schitt’s Creek’ both classics.”
Spencer continued, “I had the honour of having Catherine and her lovely husband stay at Althorp House 3 years ago. She was utterly delightful - and so modest. RIP.”
Commenting on the tweet, one fan said, “Such a loss. A wonderful actor.”
The BBC, citing a statement from Creative Artists Agency, reported she died on Friday at her home in Los Angeles following a brief illness.
Catherine O’Hara, the shape‑shifting Canadian comic actor’s characters ranged from the deliriously theatrical Moira Rose in "Schitt's Creek" to the frantic mother in “Home Alone.”
A representative from the office of her manager Marc Gurvitz confirmed the death of O'Hara, who earned the 2020 Emmy for best comedy actress, helping to propel "Schitt's Creek" to TV awards season dominance at the 2021 Golden Globes, as per the Reuters.
