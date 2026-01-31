Prince William urged to offer olive branch to Harry for future of monarchy

"Forgiveness, after all, is an essential prerequisite for a future defender of the faith.”

Prince William has been issued a stark warning over rift with estranged brother Harry, and the Prince of Wales has been urged to offer an olive branch to the Duke for the future of monarchy.

The warning has come from royal historian Tessa Dunlop while writing in The i Paper.

She said, “At its best the Royal Family is the nation’s symbolic repository in an increasingly divided world. The late Queen Elizabeth II has always been the obvious model for William’s future reign: a unifying figure, a point of stability across the generations, and crucially a monarch who comes to the throne without the baggage of his father.”

The expert further said, “Yet any hopes of that will be dashed if he cannot bring himself to offer Harry a rapprochement. Forgiveness, after all, is an essential prerequisite for a future defender of the faith.”

Speaking about the future of monarchy and decline of support towards it, Tessa says: “To have any chance of halting the Royal Family’s decline, “Willy” needs to set aside his differences and offer “Harold” an olive branch.”

“Siblings can be hugely triggering, and the peace offering would no doubt cause William great pain. But the gains would be enormous.”

The royal expert added to welcome Harry back into the fold would set William apart as the ‘redemptive Prince’, a man well equipped to broaden monarchy’s appeal for the next generation.

“What a pity the prospect is just a pipe dream.”