Epstein files final disclosure: What the 3 million pages actually reveal?

The Department of Justice has officially released millions of new files relating to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, including 3 million documents, 2000 videos and 180,000 images. This marks one of the largest disclosures by the government since a law mandated their release last year.

The release comes after a six-week delay in which the department missed a legal deadline, established by President Donald Trump, that mandated all Epstein-related documents be made public.

The files incorporate details about Jeffrey Epstein's time in prison, including a psychological report, records regarding his death in custody and all investigative records on Ghialaine Maxwell and the associates convicted of helping him traffic minors.

Epstein arranged meeting between ‘The Duke’ and Russian woman

The documents primarily expose the disgraced financier’s close connection with Britain’s elite. They include emails between Epstein and a person referred to as “The Duke”-believed to be Andrew -discussing a dinner at Buckingham Palace where there is “lots of privacy”.

According to the BBC, they have contacted the Duke of York for comment. Prince Andrew has faced years of scrutiny over his past relations with Epstein. This latest release also includes emails exchanged between Epstein and Sarah Ferguson, Andrew's ex-wife. In light of these revelations, it appears the financier was still under house arrest for his 2008 conviction where the emails were reportedly sent.

Records indicate Epstein sent money to Mandelson’s husband

The emails indicate that Epstein sent $13,692 USD to Lord Peter Mandelason’s husband Reinaldo Avila da Silva, in 2009. In an email sent to Epstein, da Silva outlined the costs of a doctoral certificate program, providing his bank details and thanked the financier for “anything you can help me with”.

Epstein responded a few hours later, stating that he would wire the loan amount to da Silva who married Mandelson in 2023.

Lord Mandelson was appointed as the UK’s ambassador in December 2024 but was dismissed less than a year later when it emerged, he had sent supportive messages to Epstein following the conviction.

Mandelson has expressed regret for his past friendship with Epstein, which has long been publicly acknowledged. He has said he never saw any wrongdoing while with Epstein and that he “fell for his lies”.

Trump’s name mentioned hundreds of times in new Epstein files

US President Donald Trump's name is mentioned hundreds of times in the newly released files. Trump was previously in a long-term friendship with Epstein, but he maintains that they served ties many years ago and has consistently denied any knowledge of Epstein’s sex crimes.

Trump has continuously denied all allegations related to Epstein and has not been accused of any crimes by Epstein’s victims. Regarding the files, the US Justice Department stated: Some of the documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election.

The US Justice Department said, “Some of the documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 selection.”

“To be clear, the claims are unfounded and false and if they had shred of responsibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already.” further added.

Musk allegedly asked Epstein about ‘wildest party’ on his island

The documents include digital correspondence between tech billionaire Elon Musk and Epstein. According to Musk's remarks, he has not been involved in any wrongdoing and has previously said that Epstein had invited him to his island, but he declined. However, the new emails specifically showed that Musk discussed travelling there on more than one occasion, including a planned 2012 trip.

The documents include digital correspondence between tech billionaire Elon Musk and Epstein. According to Musk’s remarks, he has not been involved in any email from Musk to Epstein on Christmas in 2012 shows Musk inquiring whether the financier has any parties already planned because he needed to “let loose”.

Additionally, another batch of emails from late 2013 details a discussion between Musk and Epstein for a visit to the financier's island, where they appear to be working on logistics and dates.

Bill Gates rejects Epstein’s claims as ‘absurd and false’

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has responded to the sensational claims contained in the latest Epstein files- including that he contracted a sexually transmitted disease-calling them “absolutely absurd and completely false.”

On July 18, 2013, two emails were drafted by Epstein, but it is unclear if they were actually sent to Gates. Both were sent from Epstein’s email account back to the same account. Notably, no email address associated with Gates is visible and the drafts are unsigned.

One draft opened with “Dear Bill” and complaints about Gates ending their friendship. It further alleged that Gates has been involved in sexual relationships with other women. In response to these revelations, a spokesperson for Gates told the BBC: “These claims-from a proven, disgruntled liar-are absolutely absurd and completely false.”

Epstein Files release: A stark reminder of the victims

The files serve as a stark reminder of the trauma Epstein’s hundreds of victims endured, many of whom were denied missed the chance for justice when he died in 2019 while awaiting trial. The question remains whether all relevant Epstein files have truly been released, even as Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche stated today that this “marks the end” of a very comprehensive document identification and review process.

The DOJ further disclosed that while over 6 million potentially pages were identified, only about 3.5 million are being released following a rigorous review and redaction process. Friday’s release remains heavily redacted; the law mandates that such redactions be applied primarily to safeguard victims or to protect ongoing investigation and legal privileges.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanched said, “I don’t think that the public or you all are going to uncover men within the Epstein files that abused women.”