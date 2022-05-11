Hamza sacks AG

LAHORE: After assuming power, newly-elected Punjab chief minister Hamza Shehbaz removed Punjab advocate-general Ahmed Awais from his position.
In a summary sent to the governor of Punjab on Tuesday, Hamza Shehbaz sacked the advocate-general with immediate effect, reported GEO TV here on Tuesday.As per the report, Ahmed Awais was appointed on July 29, 2020, by the previous chief minister, Usman Buzdar. After removing Awais, the chief minister advised that Akhtar Javaid, the additional attorney-general of Punjab, will serve as the advocate-general till the new appointment.Ahmed Awais is a senior lawyer of the Supreme Court and has previously also served as the advocate-general in the province from 2018 to 2019.
