Sindh Police repatriate 32 officers to home provinces

KARACHI: Following the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the Sindh Police have repatriated 32 police officers of different ranks working in Sindh Police to their parent departments, provinces and units at their original ranks.

According to sources, most of these officers were employees of the Islamabad Police, while some belonged to the Railways Police and Balochistan Police, who were absorbed in Sindh Police at different times. These officers also received promotions during their tenure in the Sindh Police and have been now reverted to their parent provinces and units at the same ranks at which they had joined the Sindh Police. This was done in light of the orders of the Supreme Court. However, these officers would be able to claim their seniority from their parent departments.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan had declared their induction into the Sindh Police as illegal and unconstitutional in 2011 and 2013 and had directed all the federal and provincial departments to repatriate them to their parent departments at original positions. However for many years, the orders were not followed due to political backings.

According to official documents copies of which are available with The News, Sindh Police in furtherance of the orders of the apex court has repatriated all 32 Assistant Sub-Inspectors, Inspectors and Deputy Superintendents of Police to their original departments. The Sindh Police also withdrew and cancelled the references made by the police to Home Department, Sindh on March 25, 2021 to favour them.

According to the official notification, in compliance with the order of Supreme Court, all seniority, promotional benefits except salaries, which the said officers received in Sindh Police will be treated as withdrawn and cancelled.

The affected officers include DSPs Muhammad Yaseen Kalwar, Raja Arshad, Inspectors Asadullah Mangi, Mukhtiar Bugti, Muhammad Sharif Kolachi, Qaimuddin Soomroo, Naimatullah Jatoi, Ali Asghar Solangi, Akram Ali Soomro, Mukhtiar Ali Bugti, Saith Ali Abro, Fida Hussain Sangi, Muhammad lbrahim Junejo, Muhammad Yasin Taggar, Ghulam Hussain Chandio, Inspector Imamuddin Brohi, Khan Muhammad Hisbani, Zulfiqar Ali Abbasi, Imtiaz Ali Mirani, Muhammad Bux Kubar, Nazar Muhammad Panwhar, Malik Dilawar Khan, Asadullah Mangi, Shamsuddin Dhoki, Ansar Ahmed Gorar, Noor Mustafa Magsi, Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) Noor Muhammad Bhayo, Momin Khan, Sohail Shahzad and Muhammad Afzal.