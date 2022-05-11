Islamabad: Eminent educationist and vice Principal of Islamabad Model Postgraduate College, H-8, Professor Deedar Ali Baloch retired after attaining the age of superannuation.
He joined the Federal Education department on October 17, 1987 as lecturer in statistics and concluded his career on May 10, 2022 as associate professor. A reference was arranged in the college auditorium to pay tribute to him. A large number of educationists, teaching and non-teaching staff, principals of various colleges and office bearers of Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA) attended the reference. Professor Tahir Bhutti president local unit H-9 College commended the educational and community services of Professor Baloch.
