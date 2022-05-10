Ex-director FIA passes away

LAHORE: Former Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director Dr Rizwan passed away on Monday due to a heart attack. According to his family, Dr Rizwan suffered a heart attack and was immediately taken to Lahore Services Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. Dr Rizwan was also investigation officer in money laundering case of Shehbaz Sahrif. His funeral prayers will be held on May 10 (Tuesday) at 10am.
